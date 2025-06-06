iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $103.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.80 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

