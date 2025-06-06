Diligent Investors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GJAN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 143,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 1,801.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of GJAN stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The firm has a market cap of $378.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

