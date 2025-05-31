Vident Advisory LLC Has $181,000 Stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,827 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, Director A Russell Kirk purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,645.20. This trade represents a 154.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,954 shares of company stock worth $699,607. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $705.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Further Reading

