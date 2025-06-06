First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 33,088 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

