Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Stock Position Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Veritas upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.62%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

