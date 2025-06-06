Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.