Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,477,000 after purchasing an additional 931,776 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,954,000 after purchasing an additional 708,523 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,755,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

