Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.41%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hasbro by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Hasbro by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

