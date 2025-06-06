RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,694 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AWK opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.