Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,989,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $160,087,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,718,000 after acquiring an additional 894,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TER. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $81.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

