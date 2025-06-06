Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 154.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 114,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in ONEOK by 12.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 142,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,238,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,882,000 after buying an additional 114,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.