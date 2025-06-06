Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 118.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,447,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $689,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $507.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

