21,115 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,105,000 after buying an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after buying an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $106,923.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,790.36. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

Newmont Stock Down 1.5%

Newmont stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

