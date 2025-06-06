RFG Advisory LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 99,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEY opened at $20.07 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

