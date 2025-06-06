Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.97% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 552.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $98.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a market cap of $196.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

