Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 154 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $82.32 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

