Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 113,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $81.32. The company has a market cap of $659.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.4353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

