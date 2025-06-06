RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 price objective (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,385 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $4,431,960.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,119,224.70. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,592 shares of company stock worth $165,325,437 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $766.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $643.09 and a 200-day moving average of $625.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $773.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

