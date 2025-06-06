Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 377 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $96.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

