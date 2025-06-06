H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 8,691.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HEES opened at $94.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.63). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $319.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, and Parts, Service and Other Revenues. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.