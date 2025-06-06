The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,857,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,585,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

