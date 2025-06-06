RFG Advisory LLC Sells 249 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $698.41 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $648.63 and a 200-day moving average of $698.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.