RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,321,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $134.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

