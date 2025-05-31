MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Sells 1,500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 423,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,441,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 891.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.6%

LBRDA opened at $92.41 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.67. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.60 million.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

Featured Stories

