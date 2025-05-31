Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 2,272.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $1,582,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 155,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth $2,058,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IROH opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

