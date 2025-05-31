Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $380.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.98.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

