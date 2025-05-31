Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $380.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.98.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on CSL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.