Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 237,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $3,102,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance
NASDAQ HCVI opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $131.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.06.
About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.