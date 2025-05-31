Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Star Fashion Culture Stock Performance
Shares of STFS opened at $1.20 on Friday. Star Fashion Culture has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.
About Star Fashion Culture
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Star Fashion Culture
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Star Fashion Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Fashion Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.