Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Star Fashion Culture Stock Performance

Shares of STFS opened at $1.20 on Friday. Star Fashion Culture has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Get Star Fashion Culture alerts:

About Star Fashion Culture

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited provides content marketing solutions services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers marketing campaign planning and execution services; offline advertising services; and online precision marketing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Fashion Culture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Fashion Culture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.