Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. FBN Securities began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

NASDAQ:CART opened at $45.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.86 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares in the company, valued at $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,415 shares of company stock worth $643,103. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $13,585,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 40,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

