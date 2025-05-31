BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,364 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,383,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,453 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,384,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,029,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,803,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70,946 shares in the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMFG

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.