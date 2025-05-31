Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,371 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $99.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Judy Bruner sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,135,584.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,654.28. The trade was a 45.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $7,662,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,167,061.19. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,891 shares of company stock worth $17,773,863. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $117.80 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $119.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.