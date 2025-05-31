2,138 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Purchased by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $700,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,255,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,556,000.

VONE stock opened at $267.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.62 and its 200 day moving average is $264.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $279.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7943 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

