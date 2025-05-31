First Community Trust NA Sells 505 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

First Community Trust NA lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 742,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 21,222 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Kenvue by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 582,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA raised its stake in Kenvue by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 280,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in Kenvue by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,253,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

