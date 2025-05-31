Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kings Path Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 87,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM opened at $64.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.