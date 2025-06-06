Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – June 3rd

Karman, RF Industries, and NetSol Technologies are the three Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, strong balance sheets and regular dividend payments. They typically enjoy leading market positions and are viewed as lower-risk investments compared with smaller or newer firms. Investors often hold blue-chip stocks for steady income and potential long-term growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.17. 112,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,806. Karman has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRMN

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. 7,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,727. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RFIL

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NTWK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,055. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTWK

Featured Stories