Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $53,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE PFG opened at $75.94 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

