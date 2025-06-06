Marechale Capital (LON:MAC) Stock Price Up 19.9% – Time to Buy?

Marechale Capital Plc (LON:MAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 19.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.98 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). Approximately 754,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,297,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
Marechale Capital Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.42.
Marechale Capital Company Profile
Marechale Capital Plc engages in the provision of professional advisory and broking services to companies in the United Kingdom. It offers capital raising services, such as equity financing, mezzanine, and debt financing services. The company also provides advisory services, including strategic review and consultancy, growth capital, and refinancing and exit advice.
