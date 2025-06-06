Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 415,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Masco were worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,129,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,265,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Masco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,900,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,070,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Masco by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,766,000 after acquiring an additional 360,931 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Masco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,762,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,456,000 after acquiring an additional 305,156 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital set a $62.00 price target on Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

