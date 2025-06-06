S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.3%

S&P Global stock opened at $515.46 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.49 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

