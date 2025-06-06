Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 76149351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 301,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 83,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,681,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 569,382 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

