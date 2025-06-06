Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,551 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $22,135,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $180.26 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $271.59. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.06.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

