Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Czech National Bank raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $291.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.93. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.82.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

