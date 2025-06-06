Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 203,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 170,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 12.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BLE stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

