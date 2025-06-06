J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $24,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13,668.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,380,000 after purchasing an additional 139,825 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

