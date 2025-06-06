Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Mizuho set a $490.00 price objective on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.67.

Watsco stock opened at $441.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.20 and a 12 month high of $571.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.62.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

