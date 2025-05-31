Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $876,000 Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $42.02.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

