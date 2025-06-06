Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,038 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,002.96. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

