NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Short Interest Down 12.7% in May

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,800 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the April 30th total of 515,300 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of NextPlat as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextPlat alerts:

NextPlat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPL opened at $0.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NextPlat has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

About NextPlat

NextPlat ( NASDAQ:NXPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. NextPlat had a positive return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.