SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Short Interest Update

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,080 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,639,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 326,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 293,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,126,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 217,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Stock Down 4.4%

SIGA opened at $5.88 on Friday. SIGA Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $420.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.93.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

