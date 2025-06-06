Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Decreases By 12.5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karooooo

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KARO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karooooo by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Karooooo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 143,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Karooooo from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Karooooo Price Performance

Karooooo stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.15. Karooooo has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $63.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Karooooo had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $65.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

